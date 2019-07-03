URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A detective with the Champaign Police Department testified that Jaquaveon Faust was the one who fired a gun that killed 16-year-old David Sankey in Champaign last year.
That testimony came during a probably cause hearing Tuesday.
Sankey and friends were walking around the Garden Hills neighborhood on Aug. 28, 2018.
The News Gazette reports another suspect, Darrion White, is accused of pulling a gun on the group, and the group ran away.
Soon after, Faust began shooting a pistol from a backyard on Paula Dr, the detective testified.
Sankey was found lying in the road. He had been shot in the head.
The News Gazette reports the judge ruled there was probable cause to continue the case.
A motive for the shooting has not been released by the prosecution.