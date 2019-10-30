CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – The case of a woman whose identity is still unknown is getting new life thanks to investigators with the Champaign County Sheriff's Office.
The remains of Jane Doe were found on May 1, 1995 in rural Thomasboro. An agriculture service worker found bones and some clothing.
Investigators do believe the death is a homicide and they are still hoping to solve the case decades later.
Jane Doe’s information was added to the national Missing Person’s Database in 2009. Since then detectives worked on getting new dental details, DNA samples and anthropology reports to help them solve the case.
Officials said on Wednesday, they are hoping a new artist sketch of Jane Doe will bring new information to the case. They’ve also sent DNA to a lab for DNA analysis and used isotope technology to pinpoint a location where she may have lived.
The new sketch was completed in August 2019, using a facial scan system in Virginia.
New evidence from isotope technology could also hold the key to determining where Jane Doe came from. This technology helped pin down her location based on the food and water she consumed while she was alive. Testing shows she could have been born in any of the following areas, southeastern Illinois, Nashville Tennessee, or the Springfield Missouri area. They believe she was living in the area for at least five years before her death.
Detectives working the case submitted new dental information in 2018. They believe a front tooth could help solve the case, if it was damaged before she was killed.
Based on the new findings Jane Doe, may have been between the ages of 16-18 to possibly 29 years old. Officials think she was between 5 feet 1 inches to 5 feet 9 inches.
Detectives also shared that she may have had Spina Bifida, but the anthropology said she might not have known about it before her death. She also may have had extension damage in her arms.
Jane Doe is the only unidentified person currently in Champaign County. Detectives are hoping the case gets shared nationally so