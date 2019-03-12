MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Investigators say they found pounds of cocaine during a Monday traffic stop.
Sworn statements say the drug bust happened at about 11:30 a.m., when Macon County detectives stopped a 2017 Hyundai Accent driven by Charles Henry Drain, 34. Documents say Drain had violated "Scott's Law" and was pulled over on I-72 westbound close to mile post 152.
Drain seemed nervous and made inconsistent statements about travel plans, investigators say, leading them to deploy a K-9 officer for a free-air sniff of the car.
The K-9 alerted to drugs, and statements say detectives found a vacuum-sealed package of cocaine in a bag that sat in the trunk. The package had over 2.5 pounds of cocaine.
Statements say Drain told detectives the bag was a gift for his grandmother and that he was going to Decatur to visit her for her birthday.
Drain faces a charge of manufacture/delivery of cocaine. He is behind bars in Macon County with bond set at $500,000.