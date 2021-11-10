SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A new agreement between Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance and Nextsite, a commercial development advisory firm, will help turn empty buildings back into thriving businesses.
Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance President and CEO Ryan McCrady said the firm does data analysis to figure out which national retail and restaurant chains are best for certain communities.
"What they do is they work with national brokers, site locators for national restaurant and retail chains to help get them interested in communities and in specific sites, and then they work with the local property owners or broker or realtors to try to develop a relationship there where we can get those kind of locations in our community," McCrady said.
These retail stores and restaurants will fill some of the vacant properties throughout town.
"If you think about places that maybe have some vacancies and maybe strip malls or former restaurant or retail sites that are now vacant, we want to see an effort to see some development there and more of a presence there," said McCrady.
City leaders like Mayor Jim Langfelder said this will be a benefit to the county, especially in smaller towns outside of the city.
"Areas you know like Chatham or Sherman that might not have the capacity to do economic development analysis, Nextsite will kind of help fit what would be an attraction to our area and do that outreach," the mayor said.
Currently, the firm is conducting research on potential new businesses for Sangamon County. This process will take about thirty to sixty days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.