DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - From its soft opening in May to now, the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater has made great strides. The venue holds nearly 4,000 people, and its first season will run through the end of next month.
The Devon's goal is to offer something for everyone from comedy movie nights to a variety of music and more.
WAND News caught up with Mike Wilcott, the amphitheater's general manager. He said support for the venue so far has been unreal.
“Well the season's been great for us. We've had a lot of great weather which helps immensely, and then two, our community has really supported us,” Wilcott explained. “They come out for the shows. We've had people not only from central Illinois, but 22 different states have attended the shows already. To say I'm overjoyed with the kind of appeal in the community so far with this venue, it's been a blessing beyond belief. It's been cool to see people, kind of for a lack of better way of putting it, fall in love with the Devon."
He said a lot has gone in to making the venue a success, from its appearance to the pricing and the acts.
"The diversity in the lineup is really important to us. You know we have many people here have different tastes not only in entertainment, but in music too," Wilcott explained. "We want to be able to offer a full scale of things for our whole community, not any certain group, or any certain age demographic or anything."
The Devon stays well-rounded with bigger acts, free movie nights and one of Wilcott's favorites - the $5 Fridays.
"It's a good way to give $5 bucks, see if you like it here, if you have a good time, and my guess is you're probably going to. We've had a lot of repeat customers, and they come back each and every time happier than they were the time before," he said.
Even though the Devon's first season wraps up at the end of September, Wilcott said planning for 2020 is already underway.
"We're already making that wish list for next year like who, when, and all that kind of stuff," said Wilcott. "A lot of bands out there we've already gotten pricing on. A lot of acts that we've seen that have caught our attention that we think might be good to bring back."
It's all in an effort to keep the amphitheater’s momentum going.
Friday morning, tickets for country legend Trace Adkins went on sale. He'll be performing at the Devon over Labor Day weekend. Wilcott said as of Friday afternoon there were roughly 200 tickets left. He said if they sell all of the tickets, it'll be the venue's first sell-out.
Platinum recording R&B artist Brian McKnight is performing Friday night, and Saturday the Chicago 6 will take the stage. Many fans are also looking ahead to next month when Scotty McCreery is also performing.
The amphitheater is always taking feedback on how to improve the venue or acts people would like to see. To reach out, email Amp@decparks.com. For more information about the Devon, click here.