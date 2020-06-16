DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Park District will cancel the rest of the 2020 season at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater due to the pandemic, according to a post on the park district's Facebook page.
Due to the ongoing restrictions on crowds put out by Governor JB Pritzker's office the decision was made after much deliberation. The park district said rentals of the space will be on a case by case basis.
The Devon is working with the performers who were scheduled for the 2020 season to request a refund or donate a portion to the Decatur Parks Foundation to support the arts program.
“We want our guests to have the experience they expect when they come to The Devon. With the current restrictions, we don’t feel that we could offer that in the time remaining left in the summer,” stated Mike Wilcott, General Manager of The Devon.
Ticket holders for the season will have a choice to roll their tickets to the 2021 season, be able to request a refund or can donate to the Decatur Parks Foundation.
"With our sights set on 2021, our board and staff look forward to welcoming you back to The Devon with a renewed sense of enthusiasm as the health and safety of our community is restored. The continued patience, understanding and support is appreciated as The Devon works to offer more outstanding experiences in 2021," the Facebook post said.
Anyone with questions can contact the park district at amp@decparks.com or call 422-5911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.