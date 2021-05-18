DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater is gearing up for opening night on Friday.
The music venue is busy getting staff trained and ready and all departments like horticulture, maintenance and recreational staff to make sure everything is in place for the opening act.
"It's been a journey," said General Manager Mike Wilcott.
The Devon opened its doors in 2019. Wilcott reflected back on 2020 when the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater had to cancel all of its events because of the pandemic.
"Now here we are days from opening and we couldn't be more excited," Wilcott said.
Under new COVID-19 guidance, guests who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear a mask. The Devon said guests who aren't vaccinated are encouraged to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. The music venue also announced they would not require guests to show proof of vaccination.
To learn more about the Devon and to see upcoming events, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.