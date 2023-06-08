DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater is warning the public about scammers ahead of Thursday night's T-Pain concert.
T-Pain is performing with special guest Tobi Lou at 7 p.m. at the concert venue in Decatur.
The Devon took to its Facebook page Thursday afternoon to warn the public about scammers trying to sell tickets in the comment section.
The Devon said to only purchase tickets for shows through www.etix.com.
