DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new event will be held in Decatur this May. The first Devon on Tap Music and Beer Festival will benefit the Decatur Parks Foundation.
The event will feature local music, breweries, food and games on Saturday, May 16 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
Admission for Devon On Tap is $30 per person from now through April 15. From April 16 through May 16, the price will be $40 per person. Designated driver tickets are $10.
Admission includes eight tasting tickets, a special tasting glass, live music from local bands William Marsala, Lady Luck, Silver Lake, and The Get Down. Food trucks Notorious P.I.G. and Allen's Concessions will have food available for purchase in addition to limited offerings from The Devon's concession stand.
"We know people can't wait to get to The Devon, so we wanted to leverage that excitement with something really neat to kick-off the season," stated Jill Applebee, Director of the Decatur Parks Foundation. "We are going to turn the venue backward by having the bands play toward the lake and line up the breweries along the road behind the stage."
"The Parks Foundation was an integral part of The Devon project, so we are excited to host a unique fundraiser for them. We are also rewarding our Devon season ticket holders with half-off admission for this event as a thank-you for their loyalty," said Mike Wilcott, General Manager of The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.