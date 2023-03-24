CHICAGO (WAND) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced charges for the owner and operator of four convenience stores in central Illinois.
The AG's office charged Surjit Singh, 38, of Clinton, Illinois, in Sangamon County Circuit Court on Thursday with two counts of theft of government property, Class X felonies punishable by six to 30 years in prison; four counts of sales tax evasion, Class 2 felonies punishable by three to seven years in prison; nine counts of filing fraudulent sales tax returns, Class 3 felonies punishable by two to five years in prison; and one count of forgery, a Class 3 felony punishable by two to five years in prison. Singh’s bond was set at $100,000, and his next court date is scheduled for May 22.
“Individuals who steal from the state take away resources that are needed to fund the vital programs and services Illinoisans rely upon every day,” Raoul said. “I appreciate the partnership of the Illinois Department of Revenue as we work to root out fraud and hold individuals accountable.”
Singh owns Pari Foods Inc. in Clinton, Lake Shore Stop LLC in Decatur, Chandlerville Food Inc. in Chandlerville, and Seeret Ayzel Inc. in Winchester. The AG said that Singh failed to remit sales tax money collected from customers to the State of Illinois. In addition, the office alleges that Singh underreported sales to the Illinois Department of Revenue.
The investigation was conducted by the Illinois Department of Revenue’s Criminal Investigations Division.
“When business owners avoid paying their taxes, other hard-working Illinoisans have to shoulder the burden,” said IDOR Director David Harris. “The Department of Revenue will continue to work closely with the Attorney General’s Office to prosecute those who break the law and ensure they are held accountable.”
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
