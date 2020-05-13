DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A central Illinois sheriff said his office will not enforce Gov. JB Pritzker's COVID-19 executive order and instead allow individuals to choose if they will follow it.
A statement released Wednesday morning by DeWitt County Sheriff Mike Walker emphasized Pritzker's order is "not the law of the land". For something to be the law of the land, he said elected representatives have to act upon it.
Walker is encouraging individual people to make their own decisions about wearing masks and social distancing as long as they do not endanger the lives of other people.
"I will not arrest someone who individually decides not to follow recommendations in an 'executive order'," Walker said. "But cross that line from individual decision to not follow over to your actions presenting a clear and present danger to the citizens of this county, then I will act appropriately under those circumstances. Refuse to put your mask on in a private establishment when asked, commit a 'trespass to property', you will be arrested. Take that mask off and sneeze in someone's face, possibly committing an 'assault', you will be arrested. So, you see, keep your individual decisions to yourself and you're fine, but make others pay for it, then it becomes crossing that line and jeopardizing the public."
Walker applauded DeWitt County citizens for their personal efforts and responsibility in keeping the virus out of the county. He said people have "worked together as responsible citizens" to keep the virus out of DeWitt County homes.
The sheriff went on to say the pandemic will end sooner if individual citizens do more to practice "safe and responsible distancing", but added each person has the right to choose.
"If you do not want to protect yourself and not practice safe distancing or wearing of mask, that is your individual decision," Walker said. "It may not be the right one, it may not be the responsible one, but last time I checked there is no 'escape clause' in the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights allowing for suspension of our constitutional rights when there is a virus plaguing us."
