DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Weekend winter weather caused thousands in DeWitt County to lose power and warming centers to open.
DeWitt County Emergency Management said they spent the weekend working with residents who lost power.
"We ran into issues with the ice that we got on Thursday into Friday night, we had a decent amount of build up and then with the snow on top of that made the power lines and tree limbs heavy, so we saw a lot of power go out," said Micah Gallardo of the DeWitt County EMA.
The agency said because of COVID-19 and restrictions that come along with it, they had a challenge setting up warming centers for families affected.
"A lot of places are not currently open or expecting people, so we were having to think of new options and one of them was the Hammer Strength and Fitness," Gallardo said.
Gallardo said Hammer Strength and Fitness in Clinton opened its doors for a few hours to assist families.
"The gym owners there are great guys and they are always willing to help out, so seeing that happen was very awesome to see," Gallardo said.
On Monday, DeWitt County EMA said it was offering warming centers based on community need. If someone needs assistance, they should call (217)935-7790.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.