DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - County officials continue to monitor and survey areas flooded after a weekend storm.
On Monday, the DeWitt County EMA was out surveying areas that saw flooding.
“Right now we are just waiting for everything to go back, but yeah, we are keeping an eye out on the incoming rain," said Micah Gallardo of the DeWitt County EMA.
Gallardo told WAND News some areas in the county saw close to 8 inches of rain.
“The bridge was completely underwater," he said. "The water was about a good 10 feet up."
DeWitt County Sheriff Mike Walker reminded drivers to turn around when they see standing water.
“It's like the old saying, turn around, don't drown. You don't know what's underneath it, even if you are from this area and you have an idea of how deep it is, you really aren't sure until you get into it," Walker said.
In addition, Clinton Lake access is closed because water levels are too high. Illinois Department of Natural Resources told WAND News access is closed because the ramps are completely covered with water. Officials will monitor the ramps and decide when they can open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.