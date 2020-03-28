CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) -Local health officials announced the first case of COVID-19 in Dewitt County.
The individual, age, 20 is a University of Missouri student. Dave Remmert, Administrator for the Dewitt/Piatt Bi County Health Department told WAND that the individual went through a drive-thru testing facility on March 24 and got the results the next day.
He had a headache and sore throat and other very mild symptoms and "seemed surprised he tested positive."
The individual is currently in self isolation at an on campus apartment.
“Hard for me to claim him as a case but because he listed his address as Dewitt county we have to count him in our case totals," said Remmert.