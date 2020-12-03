DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Arcing wires sparked an attic fire in Decatur Wednesday afternoon.
Crews were called to the 1800 block of N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. around 2:30 p.m. after a passing driver reported smoke coming from the roof of a home.
When crews arrived, they found smoldering insulation in the attic.
Firefighters said arcing wires ignited cellulose insulation.
Crews were able to isolate the power supply at the fuse panel and remove ceiling and insulation from the burned area.
No injuries were reported.
