DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A house fire was started intentionally during a domestic fight, the Decatur Fire Department said.
DFD was called out for a house fire Sunday morning around 5:00 to the 1100 block of E. Henderson Ave.
Smoke was coming from the front door when crews arrived.
Firefighters said the fire was intentionally set in a second-floor bedroom.
They were able to quickly get the fire extinguished.
No one was injured.
WAND News is working to learn whether anyone was charged in connection with the fire.
