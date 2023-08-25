DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An illegal power hookup is to blame for a house fire in Decatur, firefighters said.
At 3:40 p.m., the Decatur Fire Department was called to the 300 block of N. Illinois for a house possibly on fire.
The first arriving unit reported no smoke or fire. They investigated for the smell of something burning.
Fire crews found an illegal power hookup. AMEREN was notified.
Fire crews were able to find hot wiring in the attic.
Crews pulled ceiling and revealed smoldering wiring that had charred ceiling joists and insulation.
Due to the extreme heat, all crews assisted with extensive overhaul efforts.
AMEREN arrived and removed power from the pole.
The Red Cross was contacted to help five adults at the home.
While completing the call another fire was dispatched. Some fire crews stayed on scene while others responded to the second fire call.
