DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Fire Department will ask the Decatur City Council to purchase land to use for replacing Fire Station 3.
The fire department said they would like to purchase the land that once was the site of a Kroger gas station in Fairview Plaza. They say the site wold provide the best access to neighborhoods on the west side of the city.
This plan is part of the recommended upgrades and modernization project at many of the fire departments in the city.
Upgrades have been made to four stations and three stations were slated to be replaced and or relocated. Currently work on fire station five is near completion. Fire station seven still has not come up with a new location.
DFD said they have secured preliminary approval from IDOT for the necessary curb and median cuts that would be needed at the site. It is recommended that the city approve the acquisition request.
The Decatur City Council is expected to vote on Monday night during their regularly scheduled meeting.