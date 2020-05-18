DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Fire Department said they put out two house fires just blocks from one another on Monday night.
According to Decatur Fire Department Chief, Jeff Abbot, they were first called to a home in the 1600 block of N. Monroe for a fire. Witnesses told DFD that they saw kids running from the home on Monroe before seeing smoke an flames.
As firefighters were finishing putting out the fire on N. Monroe, they received calls and noticed fire coming from a home on West Olive Street. According to callers, they also saw kids running from the home before seeing smoke and flames.
It is believed both homes are vacant. The fires are both under investigation for arson.
This is a developing story. Check back at WANDTV.com for updates as they become available.
