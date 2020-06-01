DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Fire Department responded to a house fire on Monday night with smoke and flames showing.
DFD was called to the fire just after 11 p.m. in the 800 block of North Edward Street.
A neighbor told WAND News the home has been unoccupied for several years. The home was boarded up, according to a WAND News crew on the scene.
When crews arrived on scene flames were coming from the roof of the home. At one point they had to remove the ladder truck as flames became too intense.
It's not clear how the fire started. DFD will continue to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.