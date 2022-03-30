DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Fire Department was called to a house fire Tuesday night.
Firefighters responded to the 1300 block of E. Clay around 8:30 p.m.
Heavy fire was showing from the porch and the front of the house. Crews were able to put it out.
No one was injured.
The fire is considered suspicious and still under investigation, DFD said.
