DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Public Schools and the Decatur Federation of Teachers Assistants have reached a tentative agreement on a contract.
A DPS release said the agreement is for a 2019-2023 successor contractor. DFTA members voted Friday to ratify it after the two sides reached a deal Tuesday.
The DPS Board of Education will vote at its meeting on Tuesday, July 21.
DPS spokesperson Denise Swarthout said details will not be released yet as the district's vote is still pending.
