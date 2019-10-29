DFTA members take to picket lines for day 1 of strike

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants began their first day on the picket line.
DFTA members began the morning by chanting “What do we want? Fair contracts. When do we want it now?”
The union and the Decatur Public School Board failed to reach an agreement at their last meeting on Oct. 23. The union voted previously to begin a strike on Oct. 29 if a deal was not reached.
Union President Paula Busboom previously told WAND-TV that health insurance coverage has been a major sticking point in the negotiations.
During a Monday news conference DPS Board Member Regan Lewis said, “we want to be clear the health insurance plan we've offered is the same plan and same cost that teachers, maintenance and others employed by the district.”
However, Busboom said, DFTA members, who average a $20,000 salary, have been asked to take a 247 percent increase in insurance costs. The union is looking for more reasonable rates.
Lewis and other DPS board members believe DFTA members would come out ahead with their insurance plan.
Both parties have said they are willing to work together if a contract can be reached. However, no meetings have been scheduled.
DPS said the following programs will be suspended effective Tuesday, Oct. 29:
- Pershing PreK Programs - All PreK classes at Pershing, RCC, Baum, Oak Grove
- Parsons - All Life Skills classrooms
- Enterprise - Life Skills and hear impaired program students
- Muffley - Social/Emotional Development (SED) program
- Hope - Essential Skills program
- SEAP Program at Harris Elementary
- Stephen Decatur - SED, Life Skills, Essential Skills
- MacArthur - SED, Life Skills, Essential Skills, and Cross-Cat Alt
- Eisenhower - SED, Life Skills, and Cross-Cat Alt
General Education and special education cross-cat classrooms will remain open, but students who have individual LPN or teaching assistant minutes on their IEP will not get to attend.
Parents of special education students can request an IEP meeting to talk about compensatory services if they are not able to attend school while teaching assistants are on strike.
DFTA members will continue to strike until a deal is reached. A rally is planned again on Tuesday at noon.