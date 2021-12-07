CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A free holiday tune request line is back for another year.
Students at the University of Illinois will launch their annual Dial-a-Carol on Thursday.
Starting Dec. 9 at 12:01 a.m. CST, people can call 217-332-1882 round the clock and hear free holiday carols over the phone. This is the University Housing's 61st anniversary of the program.
Dial-A-Carol is run by the student's living in Snyder Hall, a residence hall community in Ikenberry Commons on the Champaign side of campus.
The phones are manned by student, faculty and staff volunteers.
Organizers said in past years, the program logged more than 8,000 calls from all 50 states and more than 40 countries around the world.
Three of the most request songs are: Jingle Bells, All I Want for Christmas is You by Mariah Carey and Rudolph.
Organizers said they've made the Dial-A-Carol more inclusive by adding songs that align with other religions and celebrations.
To learn more about the event click here.
Dial-A-Carol runs until December 15.
