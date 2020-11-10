Kids in the community have not been able to hear story times at the Champaign Public Library because of the pandemic, but they found a solution.
Now, anyone can Dial-A-Turkey by calling 217-403-2030 and hear Thanksgiving Tales.
"All and any kids can call in and they can request a story be read to them over the phone," said Children Services Librarian Katrina Pollitt.
Kids can choose over a variety of Thanksgiving themed stories during the week of Thanksgiving to listen to over the phone. Pollitt said it's a way for the community to stay together during the holidays.
"It gives us all a way to come together, maybe not necessarily in person. But we are still celebrating the holiday and we are coming together as a big library family," Pollitt said.
Aside from the Turkey Tales, families can also log on to Facebook and see librarians read them stories. They have different themes throughout the week for all ages to enjoy.
"We have the best families and kids and patrons. We have been getting so many emails and so many compliments from families who do appreciate what we are doing," Pollitt tid WAND.
Follow Champaign Public Library on Facebook to stay updated with everything they are offering during this pandemic.
