CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Diana Ross is coming to perform in Champaign.
The State Farm Center Theatre announced Ross will perform Thursday, July 11 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Monday, April 22 at 10 a.m.
Diana Ross is considered one of the most successful recording artists and entertainers of all time.
2019 marks a year-long Diamond Diana Celebration in honor of the 75th birthday of the iconic superstar.
Tickets can be purchased at StateFarmCenter.com, by calling 866-ILLINI-1, or in person at the State Fam Center Ticket Office. Tickets range in price from $43.50 to $144.50 plus fees depending on seat location.