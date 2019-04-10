CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Cotton Bowl Diaper Drive for babies in need is being held in Champaign.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, CU Early, Great Start, CUMTD, National Diaper Bank Network, News-Gazette Media, and Children's Home and Aid Society, will be hosting a diaper drive on Wednesday, April 10 in CUPHD's parking lot located at 201 W. Kenyon Rd. in Champaign.
The event will be held 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Cotton Bowl drive-through diaper drive will collect diapers for babies in need.
The average child requires 50 diaper changes a week costing approximately $75 a month.
Some lower income families will try to stretch diapers, which means babies wear diapers too long, or wear reused diapers. Wearing diapers too long can cause babies to develop urinary tract infections, diaper dermatitis, or other health problems.
At the drive, you can drop off diapers or make a financial donation that will be used to purchase diapers.
"Diapers are near the top for resources that our clients need, and they are expensive, so it is always a great feeling to be able to offer this benefit, however small, to our families in need as they always express great appreciation for the bundles we are able to provide to help," said Brandon Meline, Director of Maternal and Child Health Management.
Diaper donations will be given to the Bottom Line Diaper Bank, which supplies diapers to Champaign County social service agencies that serve low income parents. The Diaper Bank also provides diapers to CUPHD for babies in the Women, Infants and Children program.