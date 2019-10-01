CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A statue of Fighting Illini legend Dick Butkus will soon be placed outside of Memorial Stadium.
About five years ago, the U of I athletic department began talking with sculptor George Lundeen about making the Butkus statue. Lundeen had previously created a statue of Harold “Red” Grange, which sits on the west side of the stadium.
The school approached Butkus about the idea, who was against it at first and said didn't want to be singled out from his former teammates. He eventually agreed to it after Josh Whitman, the school’s athletic director, convinced him the statue would be a benefit to Illinois, according to The News-Gazette.
Lundeen began tracking down old equipment used during the time Butkus played in order to create an authentic product. He was successful in the search and spent hundreds of dollars on old shoes and shoulder pads.
When he showed possible ideas to Butkus and asked what expression the face should have, the former linebacker squinted and gritted his teeth – the same look he might have shown to an offensive player before delivering a crushing hit.
The statue is finished at this point, after Lundeen spent six months modeling it and another half-year sculpting it. The 12-foot-tall sculpture will be brought to Champaign by Lundeen in a trailer in early October.
Like the Grange statue, Butkus’ sculpture will be placed on a brick and limestone pedestal. Each has a similar bronze patina and dark blue jerseys with the same numbers the players wore in college (No. 50 for Butkus and No. 77 for Grange), the newspaper said.
The Butkus statue will be unveiled at a ceremony on Oct. 11, which will be held near the main entrance of the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Center (1501 S. Fourth St.) in Champaign. Fans are welcome and can find parking free of charge at the State Farm Center.
Matt and Sara Joyce, U of I graduates who gave a gift to pay for the statue, will be in attendance, along with Butkus, Whitman and Chancellor Robert Jones.