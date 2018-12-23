Ill. (WAND) - Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin may have admitted to a re-election run for 2020 on NBC's "Meet the Press."
Durbin said in an interview he's "raising money and trying to lose some weight, That's usually the first indication that you're up for re-election."
The interview mainly focused on the current political climate with regard to the ongoing government shutdown—which is expected to remain partially shut down past Christmas after politicians were unable to coincide on an agreement on President Trump's demand for funds to build a border wall with Mexico.
"We now have a reached a depth of dysfunction that I've never seen before in Washington" he said.
He still says he has faith when he thinks of the American people and the constitution.
“I’m hoping my republican colleagues will step up and join us in a bi-partisan effort to put the government back on track.”