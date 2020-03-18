(WAND) - DICK'S Sporting Goods will close their stores in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
All stores will close temporarily for two weeks. The closure will begin on March 18 and the stores plan to be back open on Thursday April 2. The closing includes DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream stores.
The stores will do a new Curbside Contactless Pickup at DICK's and Golf Galaxy stores. This service will be available from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. seven days a week.
"We realize the impact a closure can have on our teammates, and this is not a decision we made lightly. To help alleviate challenges during this temporary closure, we will be providing full pay and benefits during this two-week time frame for all teammates," a release from the company said.
There are DICK's Sporting Goods locations in Springfield, Champaign and Bloomington.