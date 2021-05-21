DANVILLE, III (WAND): The elementary school where Dick Van Dyke and Bobby Short attended might soon be a thing of the past. The Danville School District 118 discussed future plans during their Wednesday night meeting.
But the potential closure of Garfield Elementary School was just one of many topics covered for the future of the District. The elementary school is deteriorating fast, Dr. Alicia Geddis, Superintendent of Danville District 118, says a board member brought up the 118-year-old school. "We've had some concerns there, we have bricks falling off the building. The building itself was built on top of a city sewer."
Skip Truex, Director of Buildings and ground, says the building has several issues below grade. "Water infiltration, we have some deterioration in the basement so we also have a lot of mechanical issues, areas of the classrooms where the windows are leaking and walls are starting to peel, things of that nature."
The cost to rehabilitate the building might just not be worth it. Dr. Geddis and Truex say the hefty costs is potentially over $9 millions dollars. Truex says, "that money be better spent somewhere else. The money comes from the taxpayers it's local dollars. They want to see their money spent, and taken care of."
The decision to close the building is still in discussions, with nothing set in stone. Dr. Geddis says they simply had a preliminary conversation, but it will be a while before they have concrete figures to make any permanent decisions.
"We can't make a decision, no one has made a decision one way or the other. In fact we put the conversation off because we didn't have enough information and we went on with the rest of the meeting." Dr. Geddis tells WAND News.
Truex and Dr. Geddis say there were many more positive and new improvements coming to the Danville School District 118.
"The majority of the conversation focused on an expansive about our alternative program. And if we could use our SO 3 money to expand our alternative program." Dr. Geddis says. Truex mentions new chemistry labs, science labs and auditorium for Danville High School.
Dr. Geddis mentions their main focus is not Garfield Elementary school, at least not for now. "Consider alternative education, Pre-K education, HVAC issues. That's what you're supposed to focus on and that's really what we're trying to do."
