SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person has died from COVID-19 in Sangamon County, according to a joint press release from county officials.
This is the second death announced in the county from the virus. The county also announced three new cases.
Health officials say the patient who died has a positive test result on Sunday. They were being treated at HSHS St. John's Hosptial. Later that evening the man passed away in hospice care.
The man was in his 90s. He was taken to the emergency department on Friday.
Sangamon County now has 17 confirmed cases, including the two deaths. According to the release four of those cases are not Sangamon County residents.
Currently three of those who are positive are receiving medical care at Memorial Medical Center.
Memorial has nine inpatients under investigation and St. John's has eight inpatients under investigation. A total of 422 tests have been completed.