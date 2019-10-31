BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Bloomington fire fighters were on scene of a large structure fire at Diesel Dick's in downtown Bloomington on Thursday morning.
Crews were called to the area of Market and Madison streets as flames and black smoke could be seen pouring out of the building around 7 a.m.
Fire fighters were able to save neighboring buildings, including Starcrest Cleaners and a two-story apartment building.
The area around the fire was still blocked off as of 12 p.m.
It's not clear yet how the fire started. The building is a total loss.