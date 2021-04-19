(WAND)- The Dieterich Community Center is giving away a brand new house to raise funds for its brand new community center.
Primary funding for the community center comes from a PARC grant of $2,096,500.00.
To complete the project completely debt-free, the center is looking to raise around $900,000.
The center still has a 25% matching funds requirement, in addition to the needed funding for 100% of the daycare portion of the community center that was not eligible for the PARC grant proceeds.
In efforts to raise the additional funding, the center is raffling off a brand new house (valued at ~$250,000) OR $100,000 cash if someone doesn't want the home.
The house is located at 315 Independence Drive in the Hartke Subdivision in Dieterich and is just about two weeks away from being move-in ready.
Tickets for the raffle are $100 each or six for $500.
A live drawing will be held on May 22 to draw the winner of the house and the four additional runner-up prizes.
For more contest details or to purchase tickets, visit www.dieterichcommunitycenter.com.
