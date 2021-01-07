DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Many people use the new year as a fresh start on the road to wellness.
Diets are almost always near the top of the most popular New Year's resolutions. So why do so many not work out?
Dieticians say it all comes down to people holding unrealistic expectations and trying to do too much too soon.
"For a lot of people, they have an all or nothing mentality," said Jennifer Ashley, a clinical dietician with HSHS. "I'm either going to starve myself, restrict my intake [and] lose weight quickly or I'm just going to give up."
Ashley suggests incremental changes like eat more fruits and vegetables and focusing on the national dietary guidelines as a good place to start.
Eating healthier does more than facilitate healthy weight loss. It also cuts down on the risk of chronic diseases like diabetes and high blood pressure.
