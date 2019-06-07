CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Digital billboards in Champaign will alert people in the event of a tornado.
Adams Outdoor Advertising has partnered with the National Weather Service to equip nine digital billboards in Champaign to alert drivers of any tornado warning in effect within 20 miles of each billboard, the News Gazette reports.
The billboards are on South Neil St., Prospect Ave., North Mattis Ave., Marketview Dr., East University Ave., and Meijer Dr.
Adams Outdoor Advertising is providing the tornado warnings to the community free of charge as a donation in the interest of public safety.
They donate space to the FBI for Amber Alert warnings as well.