Springfield, Ill (WAND) – At the State Capitol Thursday a warning about the growing threat of digital terrorism and hate on social media. Hate crime messages have gone from leaving a flier on a car windshield to global on the internet.
“There’s a lack of accountability. So, you can pretty much get away with saying anything on social media,” said Rabbi Abraham Cooper of the Simon Wiesenthal Center.
Rabbi Cooper warned digital terrorism and hate are now a global threat. It’s pushed by groups including White Nationalists, Nazis and even the Russian government. The threats are taken seriously.
“Jewish Community Centers in six states in the last few days have been receiving bomb threats,” Cooper told reporters.
The Simon Wiesenthal Center expects to have a full report ready in April.
