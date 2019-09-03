MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Illinoisans are encouraged to eat at local restaurants Wednesday as part of a United Way fundraiser.
Dine United is back starting on Sept. 4 and will be held each Wednesday from then to Oct. 30. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on those days, select restaurants will give a percentage of each meal sold to the 2019 United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois campaign.
The Dine United program began in 2013. A United Way press release said the vent generates of $3,000 every year, which gets reinvested to the community through United Way agency programs.
A list of local restaurants included in the program in 2019 is available online here.
United Way is encouraging people to check in on Facebook, share their meal on Instagram and use #DineUnited and #LiveUnited hashtags on social media.