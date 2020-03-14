SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Diocese of Springfield says Catholics are not obligated to attend Mass because of COVID-19 until further notice.
Bishop Thomas John Paprocki announced that starting today, March 14, all Catholics within the Diocese of Springfield are dispensed from their obligation to go to Mass.
Bishop Paprocki and parishes of the Diocese are still committed to making Mass safe and available. Catholics are still encouraged, but not obligated, to attend Mass.
The bishop strongly encourages Catholics who do not attend to replace that time with prayer and scripture reading.
Catholics can also watch mass EWTN or online.