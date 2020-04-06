SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Diocese of Springfield has invited all Catholics to participate in Holy Week liturgies online with Bishop Thomas John Paprocki.
Holy Thursday takes place at 6:30 p.m. Good Friday service will be at 3 p.m. Holy Saturday will be at 8 p.m. Easter Sunday will be at 10 a.m.
40 parishes across the diocese are offering Mass online each Sunday during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most are offering daily Mass.
All Masses in the Diocese of Springfield have been closed to the public since March 18 to help curb the spread of COVID-19.