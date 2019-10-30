MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - Del's Popcorn Shop in Mt. Zion is this seasons Halloween Headquarters.
Since September 1, the store has dipped over 16,000 caramel. Trudy Jacobs, store owner, said there is a specific dipping method when it comes to making their famous treats.
"We use a copper kettle. We stir with a big wooden spoon and then we hand dip every single apple," she explained.
Workers are busy creating unique apples. Jacobs said this year they've made single and double dip with and without peanuts, a triple dip, ones with cashews, pecans, m&m's and bacon.
"There is an art, they (dippers) do have some blisters on their fingers," Jacobs said.
Del's Popcorn Shop has been around for 85 years, starting in downtown Decatur. Jacobs said being in the central Illinois community is great because of the amount of love and support they give.
"We have customers who come in, they know us by name and we know them by name," she explained. "That's that small business feel that you get."
However, it's not just caramel apples. Del's Popcorn Shop is known for their variety of popcorn. Popcorn is Illinois' state snack and Jacob's said they are popping popcorn all throughout the year.
Del's Popcorn Shop in Mt. Zion will sell their famous caramel apples up until Halloween. They are located at 100 West Debby Drive in Mt. Zion. To continue the fall and Halloween fun, they offer popcorn monsters, Oreo pop mummies and all kinds of fall candies. Click here to learn more about Del's Popcorn Shop in Mt. Zion.