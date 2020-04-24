MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. - The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man died in an accident on Thursday night.
Deputies say they responded to an accident involving a car and Honda dirt bike around 6:30 p.m. According to the report, an Impala was determined to be driving too fast on Litchfield Trail and hit a dirt bike.
The Impala was driven by a 16-year-old, who was transported by helicopter to St. John's Hospital in Springfield. A 21-year-old man who was driving the dirt bike was taken to a hospital by helicopter but later died.
His name has not been released.
The accident is being investigated by the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.
