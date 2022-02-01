SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers are searching for information regarding a stolen dirt bike.
According to officials, between 6 p.m. on Dec. 30 and 3 p.m. on Dec. 31 an unknown suspect entered a garage located at 210 Dixon Rd. in Sangamon County, and took a red, white and black, 2009 Husqvarna 250cc racing dirt bike.
Police say the dirt bike has the number “64” on the front and both sides, a broken front steering stop and is lowered.
If anyone has any information about this theft call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8427, submit a tip online or use the P3 app on any mobile device.
If your tip results in an arrest, you could receive a cash reward up to $2500. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.
