SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Many veterans who served in the Vietnam War, were exposed to a dangerous chemical known to cause serious illnesses.
A federal court ruled disability benefits for diseases linked to Agent Orange should be extended to Navy veterans who served in the Vietnam War.
Superintendent for the Sangamon County Veterans Assistance, Kimberly Fuiten, said Agent Orange, a chemical used to clear vegetation, was thought to reach sailors up to 12 miles off the coast of Vietnam.
"Agent Orange was sprayed on multiple areas throughout Vietnam," Fuiten said. " It caused these conditions many years later. Many people passed away right after their service."
Now, nearly 50 years later, Navy sailors off the cost of Vietnam are finally receiving disability benefits under the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act of 2019.
"It's for Vietnam veterans who served in the Navy, who served on a ship off the coast of Vietnam up to 12 miles," Fuiten said. "The VA is now recognizing them under the Blue Water Navy Act."
According to Fuiten, there is a list of disabilities the VA recognizes.
"There's a long list of cancers," Fuiten said. "The biggest ones we see are, diabetes, heart conditions and Parkinson's.
The VA started working on these claims on Jan. 1, 2020.
Fuiten said veterans, and even families of the deceased can get with their local veterans service officers to see if they are eligible to file a claim.
"It's a great thing because they are finally going to be recognized for their service," Fuiten said.