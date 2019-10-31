DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Eight people from a Champaign organization were involved in a Douglas County crash, troopers said.
The crash happened at 4:36 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release, when 44-year-old Champaign woman Latonia R. Thatcher lost control of a 2007 Ford Econoline van. The car was on the I-57 on-ramp from U.S. 36 when the crash occurred, and troopers said the vehicle rolled onto the passenger side in the grass next to the shoulder.
The Tuscola fire department extracted Thatcher, two other Residential Developers Inc. employees and five residents involved with the organization from the vehicle. Those residents include three women at ages 51, 53 and 63. Two of those women are from Philo, while the third is from Urbana. Two men, who are 24 (from Philo) and 40 (from Urbana), were also extracted.
Each person but the 24-year-old Philo man went to Carle Foundation Hospital after the crash. The other two Residential Developers employees were 19-year-old Buckley woman Leslie Montenegro and 34-year-old Urbana woman Schaquera O. Cross.
Troopers did not give names for any of the residents of Residential Developers Inc., which a Google search showed is a disability services and support organization located in Champaign.
Thatcher and passengers all had seat belts on, troopers said. She was cited for driving too fast for conditions.
Condition reports for the seven people taken to Carle were unavailable Thursday night.