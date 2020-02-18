HILTON, N.Y. (WAND) – A puppy and a pigeon have formed an unlikely duo and social media users are swooning over them.
“This guy here has touched the hearts of millions of people,” Gary Rogers of The Mia Foundation said.
Lundy is an eight-week-old Chihuahua and Herman is a pigeon who are now roommates at The Mia Foundation in Hilton.
“Unbelievable that a simple, cute picture would go this crazy,” Sue Rogers said.
Gary and Sue Rogers run the non-profit that helps animals with special needs and birth defects.
Lundy arrived at the shelter six weeks ago from North Carolina and is unable to walk with his back legs. Herman was brought in because he can’t fly. Sue and Gary believe he either got West Nile Virus or a brain injury.
"Thursday night I took Herman out of his playpen to give him some time out and I put him in a dog bed and then I had to tend to Lundy so I put Lundy in with him,” Sue said. “They just looked really cute together, so I took some pictures and posted them to Facebook and the next morning it was crazy.”
The post captured the hearts of millions around the world.
Sue said they’ve brought in over $6,000 in donations since they shared the duo’s photo.
The non-profit runs solely on donations and volunteers. If you’re interested in donating, click here.