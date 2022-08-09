(WAND) - The Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) located at the East St. Louis High School served almost 500 families following dangerous flooding that occurred in St. Clair County and Washington County.
“On August 1st, I signed the Illinois Disaster Proclamation that immediately brought state resources and personnel to coordinate the response and recovery effort for our residents who were impacted by these torrential rains and flash flooding,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Opening this Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) on Saturday and Sunday, we were proud to be able to support and help almost 500 families continue the recovery process from the severe weather that impacted these communities.”
The MARC provides access to disaster related relief services and information to help in the recovery process after a natural disaster or hazard.
“The MARC allows us to coordinate significant in-person resources to residents in St. Clair County and Washington County,” said Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “Our Recovery Division teams are still working closely to evaluate the situation with County Emergency Management Agencies in assessing damages.”
At the MARC, residents could meet with representatives from the following agencies including:
- American Red Cross
- Catholic Urban Ministries
- City of East St. Louis
- Community Lifeline & Family Resource Center of East Saint Louis, IL
- Comprehensive Behavioral Health
- East St. Louis School District 189
- Employment Connection
- Fathers and Families Support Center
- Gateway Pet Guardians
- Illinois Baptist Disaster Relief
- Illinois Department of Human Services
- Illinois Department of Insurance
- Illinois Department of Natural Resources, National Flood Insurance Program
- Illinois Department of Public Health
- Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc.
- Municipal Solutions
- Office of the Illinois Attorney General, Consumer Protection Bureau
- St. Clair County Intergovernmental Grants &
- Economic Development Departments
- St Louis Area Food Bank
- The Salvation Army
- United Methodist Committee on Relief
- United Way of Greater St. Louis
“I want to thank the City of East St. Louis, St. Clair County, Washington County, and all the Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters (VOADs) for their swift coordination and rapid response in standing up the MARC with our most trusted public safety partners all weekend long,” said Tate-Nadeau.
Assistance and services available at the MARC are determined by participating agencies identified by the community’s needs and available resources.
Help includes finding temporary housing, information about the casework process, how to obtain assistance, referrals to other off-site services as available, health and mental health services, distribution of household supplies, documentation replacement, mold remediation, debris removal, and other advocacy services.
