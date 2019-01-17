TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The disaster loan outreach center in Taylorville is set to close Thursday night.
The U.S. Small Business Administration's center will close at 5 p.m. after a devastating tornado tore through the area last month.
After the center closes, victims of the Dec. 1 storms will no longer be able to get one-on-one assistance.
However, they can continue to apply online and through the mail until Feb. 19.
The center has been helping to offer low-interest federal disaster loans for homeowners, renters, non-profits and faith-based organizations, and businesses, with rates as low as 2 percent.
Residents of Christian, Macon, Montgomery, Sangamon, or Shelby counties with uninsured or under-insured storm or tornado damage from Dec. 1 are elligible.
The center is located at the Taylorville Fire Department, 202 N. Main St.
A photo ID is all that is needed to apply.
After the center has closed, people can apply online at www.disasterloan.sba.gov or call 800-659-2955 for a paper application. Again, the deadline is Feb. 19.