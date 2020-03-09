ILLINOIS (WAND) - Four more new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were announced in Illinois Monday afternoon, as Governor J.B. Pritzker announced a disaster proclamation for the state.
Pritzker made the announcement at a press conference held with state and Chicago-area officials.
"We now have 11 cases of the COVID-19 here in Illinois, and it's possible that we will get more," said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike.
The disaster proclamation is Illinois' version of a state of emergency. Illinois is the 14th state to have issued an emergency procedure in response to COVID-19.
"I am formally announcing a disaster proclamation for Illinois," Pritzker said. "It allows our state disaster relief fund to cover the costs related to our preparations and our response... This act qualifies Illinois for federal reimbursement dollars from this point forward."
The proclamation also enhances the state's safety and health staff in fighting the virus's spread.
"It allows us to assemble and to deploy mobile support teams of first responders and public health officials to address new issues as they arise," Pritzker said.
State health officials pointed out the four new cases of COVID-19 involved individuals at a higher risk for the virus than most Illinoisans.
"All of these four cases have a direct connection, either to a confirmed case, or a high-risk activity," Ezike said.
Two of the four new cases involve two women - one in her 50's and one in her 70s - who are family members of the state's sixth case - a woman who got the virus while on a cruise. She is a Chicago high school employee, and health officials said the other women are not affiliated with the school in any way.
The third case is a woman from California who traveled to Illinois, and the fourth is a woman in her 70s who returned to Illinois earlier this month from an Egyptian cruise linked to COVID-19 cases.
"Close contacts to confirmed cases are the ones most at risk," said Allison Arwady, Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health. "All four of these new cases are currently in good condition."
The IDPH continues to monitor potential COVID-19 cases with in-state testing at laboratories in Chicago, Springfield and Carbondale.
"Know that your city, your county, and your state officials, are working hard to stay ahead of this, and to give you all the facts as soon as we know them," Pritzker said.
As of Monday evening, there have 26 deaths and more than 600 total cases of COVID-19 in the United States.
Illinoisans have access to a state hotline for COVID-19 to answer any questions from the public or to report a suspected case.
It can be reached at 1-800-889-3931.