DECATUR (WAND) - Many in Decatur took to the courts Saturday. Not for basketball, but for Futsal.
The Decatur Indoor Sports Complex hosted the 9th annual 4V4 Futsal Tournament sponsored by Midstate.
Now what is Futsal? It's an indoor version of soccer, or as everyone else outside of the U.S calls it football.
The court is smaller than a usual soccer field, as are the nets. The ball is bigger. It all makes for a faster paced game.
There are eight players to a team. There are four players on the court at a time. One goalie and outfield players.